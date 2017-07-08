'Human Ken Doll' could lose his nose

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rodrigo Alves.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The “Human Ken Doll” is not breathing easy right now.

>> Read more trending news

After multiple surgeries and a nasal infection, Rodrigo Alves is in danger of losing his nose, People reported.

Alves, 33, can no longer breathe through his nose, and he will appear on E!’s the “Botched” television show Sunday hoping that the doctors can help him.

“His nostrils are so small, and after what he’s gone through ... this is probably one of the worst results and complications that I’ve seen in my entire career,” “Botched” surgeon Paul Nassif said.

Nassif could not properly examine Alves’ nostrils, since there was no space to fit an Otoscope, People reported.

“I feel like crying right now, but I’m holding back not to cry,” Alves tells Nassif. “Because I’m actually very, extremely worried, that’s why I’m here.”

Alves said he has had 51 plastic surgeries and 105 aesthetic treatments, spending $465,000, People reported.