Five Fast Facts: Hugh Hefner

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner was laid to rest at Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles Saturday in a private memorial service for family and friends.

Hefner was buried next to Marilyn Monroe’s grave in a crypt he bought for $75,000 in 1992, according to Rolling Stone.

Monroe graced the cover of the first Playboy magazine in 1953. Hefner used a nude shot of the actress for the centerfold, without her consent after buying the rights to the photos from a calendar shoot in 1949 that she had posed for when she was broke before her career took off.

Her biographer said she was "embarrassed, even ashamed" by the scandal that followed the publication of the photos, which forced her to publicly apologize and ask for forgiveness, Rolling Stone reported.

Hugh Hefner To Be Buried Next To Marilyn Monroe, Whose Nude Photos Were Used To Launch Playboy Without Her Consent https://t.co/NwwccWoqM9 pic.twitter.com/ud3XdE52ps — LAist (@LAist) September 28, 2017

Here's @sadydoyle on Hugh Hefner buying the crypt next to Marilyn Monroe in her book "Trainwreck." It's NOT ROMANTIC. pic.twitter.com/CtLmvqwvgB — Ella Dawson (@brosandprose) September 28, 2017

Hefner told the Los Angeles Times in 2009 that he had many friends buried in Westwood Village Memorial Park and that he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be buried next to Monroe.

"Spending eternity next to Marilyn is too sweet to pass up," he said.



She died of a drug overdose in 1962 when she was just 36.

Hefner died of natural causes Wednesday at the age of 91.

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

'Playboy to the end! Hugh Hefner will be buried in LA cemetery plot next to Marilyn Monroe. He bought it for $75,000 in 1992.' pic.twitter.com/wexklQXMV0 — Sheharyar Khan (@iSheharyar) September 28, 2017