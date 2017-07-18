Hilary Duff's L.A. home burglarized during Canadian vacation

Astrid Stawiarz

Actress Hilary Duff from the cast of YOUNGER, speaks during SiriusXM's Town Hall on June 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

While she was vacationing last week, actress Hilary Duff’s Beverly Hills home was burglarized, according to reports.

>> Read more trending news

“This is a scary and upsetting situation for anyone to go through, but Hilary is thankful that her family, her staff, her home and her pets are all safe,” Duff’s rep told E! News. “That said, she has a significant security team in place that will work with the authorities on this incident and handle security measures moving forward.”

Duff was vacationing in Canada with her son, Luca, 5, when the home was broken into.



According to TMZ, thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. The tabloid reported the thieves broke into the home through a door and cited police sources, who said an alarm in the home never went off.

Duff was open about posting vacation photos on social media, which tipped the crooks off that the home was empty.

C A N A D A A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 19, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

Losing track of days. Collecting mosquito bites. A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 19, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

Casual wave and an air kiss. ❤️💔 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 17, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

Police confirmed to E! News that other homes in her neighborhood were also burglarized.

Duff joins a long list of celebrities who have been victims of home robberies. Scott Disick, Michael B. Jordan and Ronda Rousey have all been victims of recent home invasions.