Harvey Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan wanted on alleged drug charges

A photo of actress and activist Rose McGowan arriving at the amfAR Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles in 2014.

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Authorities are urging actress and Harvey Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan to respond to an arrest warrant issued for her last winter on a felony drug charge.

The charge stems from an investigation by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department into personal belongings that McGowan allegedly left behind on a United flight at Washington Dulles International Airport on Jan. 20. Police investigators, who obtained the warrant on Feb. 1, said the items tested positive for narcotics.

Police officials said they tried to contact McGowan for a Loudoun County, Virginia, court appearance, but have been unsuccessful.

They’ve now entered the warrant into a national law enforcement database.

McGowan, a leading critic of Weinstein, who has accused him of rape, responded to news of the drug warrant on Twitter, asking, “Are they trying to silence me?”

There’s no word on whether she plans on addressing the drug charge or when.

McGowan and dozens of other women, including high profile actresses like Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, came forward last month after the New York Times published a story on Weinstein’s alleged abuses.

Weinstein has denied the allegations.