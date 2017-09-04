By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Today may be Labor Day, but it’s also the 36th birthday of global superstar Beyonce.

On the singer’s official website, a happy birthday message from her friends and family celebrates the occasion.

Black and white portraits of former first lady Michelle Obama, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, mother Tina Knowles Lawson, former Destiny’s Child members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland and a number of others posing in big brimmed hats and braids are on the site.

The photos are a nod to one of Beyonce’s looks in her “Formation” music video.

Others in the photo series include new mom Serena Williams, friends and employees at husband Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, and mother-in-law Gloria Cartner and Hattie White, Jay’s grandmother.

Beyonce was seen supporting Jay-Z at his Made In America festival over the weekend. While there, Jay had the crowd sing Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday” to the singer.

She has also announced relief efforts for Houston after Hurricane Harvey after partnering with local organizations.