Posted: August 31, 2017

George Strait says he’s working on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

George Strait announced his working on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts with the country music community.
George Strait announced his working on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts with the country music community.

George Strait made an announcement about Hurricane Harvey on Twitter today.

Apparently, he is working on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts with the country music community at large.  

He didn’t elaborate on what exactly those efforts would involve, but a benefit concert with country music stars could be possible. 

Related: Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation rescues over 70 Hurricane Harvey dogs

Before that tweet, the country music legend and Poteet, Texas, native said he had family and friends who have also been impacted by Harvey.

“Thoughts & prayers are w/ all affected by the storm,” the tweet read. “My family & friends were personally affected in surrounding areas. God bless us all.”

