George Strait says he’s working on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Skyville

George Strait announced his working on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts with the country music community.

By TheNew93Q.com

George Strait made an announcement about Hurricane Harvey on Twitter today.

We are working on putting together relief efforts with the whole country music community. – GS — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) August 29, 2017

Apparently, he is working on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts with the country music community at large.

>> Read more trending news

He didn’t elaborate on what exactly those efforts would involve, but a benefit concert with country music stars could be possible.

Related: Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation rescues over 70 Hurricane Harvey dogs

Before that tweet, the country music legend and Poteet, Texas, native said he had family and friends who have also been impacted by Harvey.

“Thoughts & prayers are w/ all affected by the storm,” the tweet read. “My family & friends were personally affected in surrounding areas. God bless us all.”