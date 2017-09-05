George Strait, Beyonce, others to hold Hurricane Harvey relief concert

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM, Brad Barket/Getty Images for TIDAL

George Strait (L) and Beyonce are among the dozens of stars joining "Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief" Sept. 12.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A star-studded benefit concert and telethon will be simulcast across multiple networks to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief.

“Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief” was announced Tuesday. Taped tributes, appearances and performances from Beyonce, Adam Sandler, Justin Bieber, Robert De Niro, Drake, Blake Shelton, Oprah Winfrey and others will be on the broadcast.

George Strait will do a live performance at the end of the show from San Antonio, Texas at the Majestic Theatre which he announced Aug. 28.

The hourlong show will be live from Los Angeles, New York and Nashville and aired on ABC, CBS, CMT, Fox, NBC and online on Twitter, Facebook Live and YouTube. According to a news release, proceeds from the event will go to the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Feeding Texas, Direct Relief, and the Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief, which is administered by Greater Houston Community Foundation. The Mayor’s Fund is through the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund, the release said.

More performers and appearances are to be announced.

“Hand in Hand” airs Sept. 12 at 8 p.m.

More information on the benefit is at HandinHand2017.com.

