Posted: April 30, 2017

George Clooney takes trip back in time through classic movies in new coffee ad

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Actor George Clooney is seen here in Venice, Italy at the opening of his film 'Gravity' at the 70th annual Venice International Film Festival in August of 2013. Clooney  is starring in a new coffee commercial for Nespresso that depicts him traveling through classic movies to get a cup of coffee.

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actor George Clooney journeys through a number of classic movies in a new coffee commercial for Nespresso.

Clooney, with the help green screen technology, travels from a remote movie set through scenes of six famous movies to get to a Nespresso store for a cup of coffee, only to find out that Andy Garcia has made it in the end to the original remote location with a cup of coffee for him.

The Oscar winner is seen riding in a car with Janet Leigh in the 1960’s Hitchcock thriller “Psycho,” on the back of Peter Fonda’s motorcycle in the 1969 film classic “Easy Rider,” and in the front seat of Burt Reynolds famous hot rod from 1977’s “Smokey and the Bandit.” He passes through 1987’s “The Muppet Movie,” 2003’s “Planes, Trains & Automobiles” and “Seabiscuit” from 2003.

Clooney has worked with Nespresso for more than 10 years, according to Today.com, but most of his commercial work for the coffee company has aired in Europe.

 

