George and Amal Clooney donate $10,000 to aid dog rescue camp

It's matchy matchy time! Are you ready for some BIG TIME news? Some generous donors heard about the plight of the nine new dogs we just took in from the backyard breeder and they wanted to lend a paw. The medical bills and medical to do list is getting longer by the day (yesterday we learned that yet another one of these dogs will need an ear ablation surgery from a lifetime of neglect). Believe it or not, the average donation that comes in to Camp Cocker Rescue is in the $5 to $25 range. That's why you see us constantly asking for donations because we know that the only way we can continue our rescue efforts is by a LOT of people, just like you, donating small amounts. It's true . . . it takes a village to rescue just one dog, and it's never been more true since we opened our rescue to take in nine dogs all at once. Well, you can imagine how blown away we were when we heard that a $10,000 donation was pledged to our doggies. Our generous donors would feel so good to see their donation doubled by all of you, so for the month of May, every dollar you donate will be matched (up until we reach $10,000). After we all did happy dances and cried with happiness for this unbelievable matching donation offer - we then asked the donors if (and only if they gave us their permission) . . . if we could reveal their names to our supporters in order to help us reach our big goal this month. They were so very gracious to give us permission to reveal their names. We want to thank George and Amal Clooney for their unbelievable donation and now it's time to turn to all of YOU to see if you can match it!!!! We've set up a special donate link right here: https://donorbox.org/matching-donations-for-may Ready . . . set . . . go! Let's do this everyone! Spread the word far and wide! For the full extended version of the dramatic rescue of these nine new dogs, click here: https://youtu.be/eXWwtTszJa4