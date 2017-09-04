Joel Ryan/Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

George Clooney, left, and Amal Clooney pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Suburbicon' during the 74th annual Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sep. 2, 2017.

New parents George and Amal Clooney made an appearance on the red carpet for the first time since welcoming their twins Alexander and Ella three months ago.

The Clooneys looked stunning, posing at the Venice Film Festival before the premiere of the new crime comedy “Suburbicon,” which the actor directed. Clooney also co-produced and co-wrote the new film with the Coen brothers.

Amal gave fans an old Hollywood feel with glam curls and lilac Versace gown. George went with a classic Armani tux.

According to People, the couple have been out and about while attending the Venice Film Festival. On Friday night, the couple stepped out together for dinner but during the day, George was spotted solo as he arrived for a photo call for the new film.

He recently opened up about his “new adventure” as a father in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“This is an all-new adventure for me, but I’ve been through it with all my friends, so it’s not really that much of a surprise,” he said. “[Fatherhood] has made me much older. It doesn’t fundamentally change you, but I’m excited to see who these two people are going to be in life. I’m very proud to be [a dad]. I feel honored to be a part of it.”