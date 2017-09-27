Kit Harington and Rose Leslie of ‘Game of Thrones’ Announce Engagement

The cast and crew of HBO’s epic fantasy mega-hit “Game of Thrones” will take a day off filming the show’s final season to celebrate the nuptials of two of the series’ stars, according to actor Kit Harrington.

The actor, best known as Jon Snow, said Saturday during an appearance on the UK’s “The Jonathan Ross Show” that he asked the show’s producer to pause production for his wedding to actress Rose Leslie, according to The Telegraph.

“I rang (the producer) up and I said, ‘I’m getting married, and it’s your fault actually,’” he said. “I think for the final season he is so stressed that he’s reached that peaceful level.”

Harington and Leslie, both 30, met in 2012 on the set of the HBO series, where they played on-screen lovers. Leslie, who played Ygritte, left the cast of “Game of Thrones” in 2014 and currently stars in the political drama “The Good Fight.”

Harington continues to star in “Game of Thrones.”

“I was like, ‘You need to factor in a “Game of Thrones” wedding by the way,’” Harington said he told the show’s producer, according to IndieWire. “(The cast) have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down.”

Rumors swirled for years that Harington and Leslie were dating, although it wasn’t until last year that the couple confirmed their relationship. They announced their engagement last month.