Former Disney channel star sheds squeaky clean image with DUI arrest

Christopher Polk/NBC

Former Disney star, actor Brandon Mychal Smith, is pictured here during a press tour for NBCUniversal’s "One Big Happy" on January 16, 2015 in Pasadena, California.

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Former Disney Channel star Brandon Mychal Smith is facing charges after his arrest on DUI charges last weekend.

According to E! News, Smith, who previously starred on “Hannah Montana” and “Sonny with a Chance,” was stopped at 7:10 a.m. on July 23 for a traffic violation in Burbank, Calif., that ended in his arrest.

Burbank Police issued a statement after the arrest:

“Mr. Smith was stopped in the City of Burbank by the Burbank Police Department for a traffic violation. This stop led to a DUI investigation, which included several field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the investigation, police officers determined that Mr. Smith was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Mr. Smith was placed under arrest and booked into the Burbank City Jail for DUI.”

The actor, 28, was in custody for several hours before being released on a citation. His bail was set for $15,000.

Smith is due back in court on Aug. 17.