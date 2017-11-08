Flickr

More sexual assault allegations against actor Kevin Spacey. This time a former Boston news anchor says Spacey assaulted her son at a bar on Nantucket last year.

By Dalton Main, Boston25News.com

A former Boston news anchor is the latest to accuse actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault allegations, but this time it involves her son.

Heather Unruh, a former anchor with WCVB-TV, said Wednesday her son was assaulted by Spacey last year at a Nantucket bar.

"My son is worried, but he is also confident the time to act is now," she said. "He did not report the crime at the time ... he knew the kind of attention that would result from making an accusation against such a public person."

.@HeatherUnruh says the sexual assault happened at the Club Car restaurant on Nantucket. #boston25 @boston25 — Caitlin McLaughlin (@caitemclaughlin) November 8, 2017

Unruh recently tweeted about the allegations after the widespread accusations against prominent movie executive Harvey Weinstein.

According to Unruh, her son was at a bar when he encountered Kevin Spacey, who gave him alcoholic drinks -- though he was underage at the time. She said her son had told him he was of age.

After her son was drunk, Unruh said Spacey put his hand into her son's pants and grabbed him.

"Shame on you for what you did to my son." - @HeatherUnruh's message to actor Kevin Spacey. #boston25 @boston25 — Caitlin McLaughlin (@caitemclaughlin) November 8, 2017

"The climate in this country has changed now," she said. "Thanks to the brave women who have come forward with their accusations against Harvey Weinstein and other sexual abusers ... There are a lot of people who hide behind keyboards and say really ugly things."

An attorney for Unruh said her son has spoken to police on the island and a criminal investigation has been opened.

