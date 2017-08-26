Now Playing
Posted: August 26, 2017

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: By the numbers

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (left) and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor face off during their official weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena .
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (left) and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor face off during their official weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena .

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAS VEGAS —


Big deal or big hype? We’ll find out Saturday night when Floyd Mayweather meets Conor McGregor in a super welterweight boxing match in Las Vegas.

>> Read more trending news

Mayweather is 49-0 and has won 12 world titles in five weight classes. He is coming out of two years of inactivity to fight McGregor, the UFC star who is 21-3 as a professional.

Here are some last-minute numbers to crunch as the opening bell draws near:

8 oz. -- The size of the boxing gloves the two fighters will use. Normally, boxers use 10 oz. gloves in fights sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

12 rounds -- The scheduled length of the bout. "It won't go the distance, mark my words," Mayweather said. 

26 -- The number of knockouts in Mayweather’s pro career.

40 -- Mayweather’s age. It could be a factor against McGregor, who is 29.

74 inches – McGregor’s reach when throwing punches – he will hold a two-inch advantage over Mayweather.

$99.95 – The cost to order a high-definition broadcast of the fight on pay-per-view.

154 pounds – The official weight limit in the fight. At Friday’s weigh-in, Mayweather tipped the scales at 149.5 pounds, CBS Sports reported. McGregor, making his pro boxing debut, weighed in at 153 pounds.

3,360 – The number of diamonds included on “The Money Belt,” which will be awarded to the fight’s winner. The belt also will include 600 sapphires and 300 emeralds.

20,000 -- The seating capacity of Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena, where the bout will be held.

4.9 million – The number of pay-per-view orders that UFC chief Dana White expects the fight to draw, which would be a record.

$300 million – The amount of money Mayweather said he will earn from the match. “Just being real. They call me ‘Money Mayweather’ for a reason,” he told Fox Business in an email interview. McGregor is set to earn anywhere from $50 million to $100 million, according to various estimates. Both fighters approved a confidential agreement on how the purse will be split, Rare reported. Mayweather is guaranteed $100 million.

$700 million – Projected revenue for Mayweather vs. McGregor from pay-per-view buys, ticket sales and other sources of income,. By comparison, Mayweather’s record-breaking match with Manny Pacquiao in 2015 yielded an estimated $600 million.

