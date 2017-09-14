Fergie said it was ‘weird’ pretending she was still with Josh Duhamel

Fergie And Josh Duhamel Through The Years

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

While promoting her upcoming album, “Double Dutchess,” singer Fergie is addressing her split from husband Josh Duhamel.

The couple, who were married for eight years before separating, announced the separation long after they were actually apart. The timing meant Fergie, 42, and Duhamel, 44, had to respond to questions about each other when in public as though they were still together.

“Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions,” Fergie told People Tuesday while making the rounds promoting her album.

“We’re great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird,” she said. “There’s no perfect time, so we just decided to do it. We just wanted to get adjusted in private.”

The parents to son Axl Jack, 4, announced the separation Sept. 14 in a joint statement.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the statement said. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Fergie went on to say co-parenting with the actor is going well, and their son’s school has helped with the process.

“We have a co-op so Josh and I would walk there several times before the school season. I get to learn from the teachers and see how he reacts in a group of friends that he knows. And I get to help out and serve them snacks and clean the dishes. We have fun, we get down and dirty and read the stories with our costumes. You get down in the sand and get dirty -- I love it. I love that part of it all.”

“Double Dutchess,” the followup to Fergie’s 2006 debut album, “The Dutchess,” is set for release Sept. 22.