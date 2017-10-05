‘Fast & Furious’ feud erupts again between the ‘Rock’ and co-stars

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The ninth installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise was set for release in April of 2019, but production has been pushed back for unspecified reasons — and it looks like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s co-stars think it’s all his fault.

“Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU,” Tyrese Gibson said, taking the first shot in an Instagram post. Then following it up with a hit at Johnson’s summer movie remake “Baywatch,” which opened to lukewarm reviews and slow ticket sales.

“And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah ... it’s about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch?”

The actor then doubled down on his criticism, posting a picture of a movie poster from the franchise, accusing Johnson of breaking up the “Fast Family” by allegedly accepting a spin-off opportunity.

“Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family ... Until Dewayne showed up. I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn’t the ONLY ONE on the movie poster,” Gibson wrote.

Later, fellow “Fast & Furious” star Vin Diesel also took to Instagram to throw shade at Johnson. He shared a photo of him, Gibson and the late Paul Walker, all of whom starred in the franchise. For the caption, he simply wrote, “Brotherhood.”