‘Empire’ actress Rumer Willis sets the record straight about her sobriety
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Actress Rumer Willis arrives at the 2016 InStyle And Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
By
Alex Carrigan, Rare.us
Rumer Willis wants to make it clear she does not have a
substance abuse issue.
The 29-year-old actress and daughter of
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore posted on Instagram in July that she had been sober for six months. In the post, she wrote, “I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself. Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety. It’s not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life.”
Willis is now telling
People that becoming sober “wasn’t out of a need necessarily,” but that “[she] did ‘sober January’ and I just decided to keep going.”
“I wouldn’t consider saying I had a
substance abuse problem by any means … I didn’t say I was sober from anything, I could have been sober from a food addiction or buying too many clothes or from relationships or whatever, but I think we’re in this culture where we naturally presume and assume.”
Willis is currently starring on FOX’s “
Empire” as a musician who is “trying to figure out what sober life means for her.”
