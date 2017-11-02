Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

Chip and Joanna Gaines of the popular HGTV show ‘Fixer Upper’ just finished filming the final show on Friday.

“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines wrapped up filming the very last episode of their hit HGTV show on Friday, and they’re having a hard time saying goodbye.

>> Read more trending news

In an emotional Instagram post, Joanna addressed the show’s ending by sharing a photo of her and Chip walking toward one of the show’s rolling screens, which are used to reveal the house they’ve flipped at the end of each episode.

“Today was the final reveal… We definitely felt the emotion behind each of those steps leading up to the big canvas. We love you Fixer Upper,” she wrote as the caption. “Season premiers on November 21.”

Today was the final reveal... We definitely felt the emotion behind each of those steps leading up to the big canvas. We love you Fixer Upper ❤️ Season premiers on November 21. #savedthebestseasonforlast A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Nov 2, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

>> Related: Chip Gaines wants ‘more babies’ when ‘Fixer Upper’ ends, but Joanna has other ideas

After filming, the whole Magnolia family gave the Gaines’s a proper sendoff, lining the parking lot with a tunnel of balloons and confetti. As the couple drove by them, everyone screamed and cheered them on.

“Just another day at the office,” Chip jokes in a video of the celebration as Joanna honks the horn at the cheering crowd.

“We made it to the finish line!” Joanna captioned the adorable video on Instagram. “We love these people.”

We made it to the finish line! We love these people @magnolia #fixerupper #season5iscoming A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Nov 2, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

Michael Matsumoto, the show’s executive producer also shared a sweet message of thanks to the Gaines, saying on Instagram, “It has been an amazing journey. A life changing journey. One I am blessed to have been a part of. I am honored to call you two my friends, my family…and if I may break precedent and tell you my one birthday wish from last week, it’s that you both may always know the love and gratitude that we all have for you. That you always know how you have changed the world for the better. I love you guys.”

In September, the couple announced that the upcoming fifth season of “Fixer Upper” would be its last, much to the dismay of their loyal fans. They explained their decision on their blog, saying they both need some room to breathe after an eventful few years.

>> Related: ‘Fixer Upper’ stars Chip and Joanna Gaines help an 81-year-old Harvey victim rebuild

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of ‘Fixer Upper’ will be our last,” they wrote on their blog. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”