Eminem will be freestyling at 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards cypher 

Rapper Eminem is freestlying a verse at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, host DJ Khaled confirmed.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Eminem will be returning to the BET Hip Hop Awards cypher, host DJ Khaled confirmed on Twitter Tuesday. XXL Mag reported the news Tuesday.

On the BET website, though, Em isn’t listed. Fat Joe, Kash Doll, Rapsody and Cyhi the Prynce are named as artists who will be in the cypher.

The Detroit rapper’s appearance was initially a surprise, according to a tweet from Khaled Monday.

“Did the @eminem freestyle verse come in yet!!” Khaled posted on Twitter Tuesday, with the big reveal:

Eminem previously had a cypher at the show in 2009 with Black Thought and Mos Depp. In 2011, he rapped on the Shady 2.0 Cypher with Slaughterhouse, Yelawolf, Joe Budden, Crooked I, Joell Ortiz and Royce Da 5’9”.

and The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards air Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT.