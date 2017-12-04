Elton John mourning the death of his mom after years of estrangement

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sir Elton John speaks onstage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation gala as the organization celebrated it’s 25th anniversary in New York on Nov. 7, 2017.

Elton John is in “shock” after announcing the death of his mother.

The 70-year-old performer shared a photo of the pair on his social media announcing the loss of Sheila Farebrother early Monday morning.

He wrote, “So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank-you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton.”

John’s heartbreaking loss came mere months after the “Tiny Dancer” singer reconciled with his estranged mother, Sheila Farebrother. According to the Daily Mail, the once-close knit pair had not spoken for nearly nine years until they reconnected in May of this year. The long estrangement was reportedly a result of Farebrother remaining in contact with friends her son had fallen out with, reported Hello Magazine. John and his mother had been extremely close beforehand, especially since his father was primarily absent from his life. Sheila and her husband, Fred Farebrother, were reportedly one of the biggest supporters of John’s singer/songwriter career and helped him get a job as a pub pianist as a teenager, reported the Daily Mail.

John was reportedly performing in Barcelona, Spain, before he heard news of his mother’s death. It is currently unknown if the performer was aware of his mother being previously sick.

John announced that he and his mother had reunited by sharing a throwback photo of them together on Twitter for Mother’s Day, saying, “Dear Mum, Happy Mother’s Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo #MothersDay.”

Dear Mum, Happy Mother's Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/3NDgMN7lu0 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 14, 2017

John has not said if he will be cancelling the remainder of his performances, including one on Dec. 5 in Hamburg, Germany.