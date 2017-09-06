Lou Rocco/AP

The cast of Season 25 of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ was revealed Wednesday live on "Good Morning America," in New York. Nick and Vanessa Lachey, retired athletes Derek Fisher and Terrell Owens and singer Debbie Gibson headline the upcoming season ‘Dancing with the Stars.’

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars” kicks off this month with a new slate of dancers, and, for the first time, a competition between married couples.

>> Read more trending news

ABC revealed the new field of dancers on Wednesday, including HGTV’s Drew Scott of “The Property Brothers,” singer Debbie Gibson and former NFL star Terrell Owens.

In a new turn, the competition will feature two married couples competing against each other.

Television personalities Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be paired with dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy, respectively, according to ABC.

From the looks of it, @VanessaLachey & @MaksimC aren't going to let anything, even family, get in the way of winning that Mirrorball! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/5IbBoE63HP — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017

“That is going to be fireworks, for sure. It’s something we’ve never had on the show. We’re super excited,” executive producer Ashley Edens said, according to USA Today.

In all, 13 couples will try to win the coveted mirrorball trophy, which will turn from gold to silver to honor the show’s 25th anniversary season.

The complete new roster of dancers with their professional dance partners includes:

Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe

Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten

Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess

Drew Scott with Emma Slater

Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson

Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold

Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas

Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd

Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev

Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko

Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke

Vanessa Lachey with Maks Chmerkovskiy

Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy

>> Related: Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban score big in CMA Awards nominations

The popular dancing competition kicks off on Sept. 18.

Partners @frankiemuniz and @WitneyCarson are ready to compete for the #DWTS championship in the middle of the dance floor. #DancingOnGMA pic.twitter.com/aovp1cU0Er — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017