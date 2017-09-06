Now Playing
Posted: September 06, 2017

DWTS Season 25 features new turn: a married couples competition for first time

The cast of Season 25 of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ was revealed Wednesday live on
Lou Rocco/AP
The cast of Season 25 of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ was revealed Wednesday live on "Good Morning America," in New York. Nick and Vanessa Lachey, retired athletes Derek Fisher and Terrell Owens and singer Debbie Gibson headline the upcoming season ‘Dancing with the Stars.’

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars” kicks off this month with a new slate of dancers, and, for the first time, a competition between married couples.

ABC revealed the new field of dancers on Wednesday, including HGTV’s Drew Scott of “The Property Brothers,” singer Debbie Gibson and former NFL star Terrell Owens.

In a new turn, the competition will feature two married couples competing against each other.

Television personalities Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be paired with dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy, respectively, according to ABC.

“That is going to be fireworks, for sure. It’s something we’ve never had on the show. We’re super excited,” executive producer Ashley Edens said, according to USA Today.

In all, 13 couples will try to win the coveted mirrorball trophy, which will turn from gold to silver to honor the show’s 25th anniversary season. 

The complete new roster of dancers with their professional dance partners includes:

  • Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe
  • Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten
  • Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess
  • Drew Scott with Emma Slater
  • Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson
  • Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold
  • Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas
  • Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd
  • Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev
  • Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko
  • Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke
  • Vanessa Lachey with Maks Chmerkovskiy
  • Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy

The popular dancing competition kicks off on Sept. 18.  

