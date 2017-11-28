Now Playing
Posted: November 28, 2017

Donnie Wahlberg leaves $1,000 tip at Indianapolis Waffle House

Known for his generous tipping, Donnie Wahlberg left $1,000 for employees at yet another Waffle House.
Mark Davis/Getty Images/Getty Images
Known for his generous tipping, Donnie Wahlberg left $1,000 for employees at yet another Waffle House.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

INDIANAPOLIS —

Actor and New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg made a Waffle House visit while visiting Indianapolis and made sure employees there were well-tipped for their service.

IndyStar reported that Wahlberg was in town Saturday for a Boston Celtics game with his son. Wahlberg, a Boston native, celebrated his team’s win against the Indiana Pacers with a Waffle House stop. Kassandra Rhea was his waitress but didn’t recognize the star until another family dining at the restaurant said who he was.

After his meal, Wahlberg tipped $1,000 -- $600 for Rhea and $200 each for another server and a cook, according to WTHR.

“This was the greatest thing he could have ever done,” she said in a Facebook post Saturday. “I’m so blessed that he did that. He just made things so much easier for me.”

“When I saw that tip amount, I almost had a heart attack,” Rhea told IndyStar. “That was a shocker, and it came at the greatest moment ever.”

This isn’t the first time Wahlberg left a hefty tip at a Waffle House. 

In June, he left a $500 tip for servers at an Edgewater, Maryland, location and left a $2,000 tip at a Charlotte, North Carolina, Waffle House. 

