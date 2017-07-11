Johnny Nunez/WireImage

TV and film actress Maia Campbell is pictured here during Sister 2 Sister magazine’s 16th Anniversary party in New York in 2005.

By Stephanie Toone, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Actress Maia Campbell responded to LL Cool J’s offer to help her through her alleged drug use and mental illness struggles.

Video footage of Campbell pumping gas and asking for crack in the Atlanta area over the weekend went viral and prompted widespread concern for the actress, who starred in Fox’s “South Central and the NBC/UPN sitcom “In the House,” both in the 1990s.

Monday night, a video circulated of Campbell, 40, telling LL Cool J,whose real name is Todd Smith, that she didn’t need help. She also shared that she is a real estate investor.

“Hey Todd , look bro,” she said in the video smiling and partially covering her mouth. “I love you. I don’t need help. I just need a benefit concert for mental health. Don’t TMZ me. This is really me.”

When the man filming Campbell asks how LL can reach her, Campbell slyly says: “Don’t call me. I’ll call you.”

She eventually tells the man behind the camera that her former co-star should pray for her and call her mom’s number. Campbell’s mother, author and poet Bebe Moore Campbell, died in 2006.

Just as the original video sparked worry and sympathy for the actress, who has had a very public battle with bipolar disorder and drugs, her response video confirmed for many Campbell’s need for assistance.

On Sunday, LL Cool J reached out to fans on Instagram with a heartfelt plea for their help locating his troubled former “In the House” co-star.

Instead of pulling out your phone and filming someone who's obviously having trouble. Maybe lend a helping hand? A kind word? @MaiaCampbell — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) July 10, 2017

Then he responded late Monday with another tweet that said, “You can't help someone who doesn't want your help.”

You can't help someone who doesn't want your help. — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) July 11, 2017

