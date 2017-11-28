Dog the Bounty Hunter says wife Beth has no cancer

Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images/Getty Images

A TV special with Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman (L) and Beth Chapman reveals Beth Chapman is cancer free.

Beth Chapman, wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter, has received good news about her cancer diagnosis.

The couple’s TV special, “Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives” aired Monday and chronicled their journey following Beth’s throat cancer diagnosis. During the show, Beth and Dog found out that her latest test results revealed there was no cancer.

“There is a God. This could be a miracle. This could be a healing,” Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, said. “(The doctor) said if I wasn’t such a good husband, it wouldn’t have worked out that great. Oh, I can breathe. Beth Chapman, you did it.”

Earlier this year, Chapman opened up to fans after the cancer diagnosis, saying that in her nearly 50 years of life, nothing has been as tough as getting the news that she had stage 2 throat cancer.

“To be certain, I’ve stared down the devil more than once in my life, but I’ve never faced a real life or death decision,” Chapman wrote.

In September, doctors removed a “plum-sized” tumor from her neck. During the procedure, surgeons cut her neck from ear-to-ear to remove the growth.

In the trailer for the special, she said that her initial prognosis was uncertain.

“As I start this battle, I don’t see a lot of optimism,” Chapman said. “They give me 50/50 chances.”

Dog can be heard saying, “Cancer picked on the wrong woman.”

On Monday, the couple appeared on “Fox and Friends,” where Beth called the cancer a “reality check” and said that she is still recovering.

“I feel pretty good. I get tired easily. My voice gives out after a certain amount of time. It’s a slow process to come back, but I try to keep my stress level very low,” she said. “I try not to get upset about anything. But mainly… (I’m) thankful that I can talk for any amount of time. That I can still see my children. We’re just taking it day-by-day. We’ve gotten a reality check on life, and life is short.”

