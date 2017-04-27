J. Merritt/FilmMagic/Getty Images

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Former Disney film actor and Army Special Forces member Michael Mantenuto was found dead Monday, according to TMZ.



Mantenuto, 35, was found dead in a car in Des Moines, Washington, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to TMZ.

A former University of Maine hockey player who landed a key role in the Disney biopic, “Miracle,” about the 1980 United States Olympic hockey team, Mantenuto appeared in two other films, “Dirtbags” in 2006 and “Surfer, Dude” in 2008. He later enlisted in the Army.

Col. Guillaume Beaurpere, the commander of Mantenuto’s Special Forces unit, confirmed his death on Facebook.