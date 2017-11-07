No, Diddy did not change his name again to Brother Love

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/Getty Images

Sean Combs aka Diddy says it was a joke that he was changing his name to Brother Love.

Despite multiple media reports that he changed his name on his 48th birthday, Diddy is still Diddy.

The producer, rapper and mogul who goes by many names -- Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy and Diddy among them -- said he changed his name in a video posted to Twitter on his birthday, Nov. 4.

“I’ve been praying on this and I decided -- I know it’s risky -- it could can come off as corny to some people,” he said. “I decided to change my name again. I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. So my new name is Love, AKA, Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy or any of my other monikers.”

I decided to change my name again!



My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017

The tweet took off and was reported by The Fader, UsWeekly and The Associated Press, among other outlets.

Diddy, whose government name is Sean Combs, cleared the air in an Instagram video posted Monday night.

“Due to an overwhelming response from the media out there and just due to there not wanting to be any confusion... I was only joking, OK? I didn’t change my name,” Diddy said in the video. “It’s just part of one of my alter egos. One of my alter egos is love.”

I see you can't play with the internet 😎❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ be calm. Spread LOVE. A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

“You can address me by any of my older names,” Diddy said. “But if you still want to call me Love you can call me Love, baby, but I was only playing,” he said with a laugh.