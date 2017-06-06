David Bowie’s baby daughter all grown up; mom Iman shares rare photo

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Iman and David Bowie attend The Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity Award Dinner Honoring Oprah Winfrey at The Waldorf-Astoria on May 20, 2007 in New York City.

Supermodel Iman shared a rare photo of her daughter with late husband David Bowie.

Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra Jones is all grown up. Lexi turned 17 this week and s and proud mom, Iman, posted a very rare picture of the teenager on Instagram on Thursday to wish her a happy birthday.

“The Queen of my heart Lexi Jones at 17 years old!” she captioned the picture of Lexi, who is sporting a white halter top and gold nose ring as her red curly hair frames her face.

Iman and Bowie met in 1990 and were married in Tuscany two years later. In 2000, they welcomed Lexi into the world. Sadly, the singer died at the age of 69 in 2016 after a battle with cancer.

While Iman and Lexi have largely remained out of the public eye since Bowie’s death in January, the model still takes to Instagram to share updates on her life with fans and to post tributes to her late husband. In June, she honored Bowie on what would have been their 25th wedding anniversary by sharing a black and white photograph of the pair kissing under an umbrella.

