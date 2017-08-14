Dave Grohl spotted in crowd at Metallica concert

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Dave Grohl and Pat Smear of Foo Fighters perform on day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2017 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

No VIP suite or private box for him. Dave Grohl, frontman for the Foo Fighters, was with the rest of Metallica fandom at a recent concert in Pasadena, NME reported.

The former drummer for Nirvana has spoken out about being a fan of the heavy metal legends, telling Creative Loafing that he’s “a diehard Metallica fan until the day I die.”

>> Read more trending news

Grohl said he bought the first Metallica album, “Kill ‘Em All,” on cassette from a mail order catalog in 1983.

He proved his love of the band by by giving up a private viewing of the July concert for the chance to be able to be right in the midst of the mosh pit, along with other fans. He even took time to snap a few photos with them.