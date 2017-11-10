Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/Getty Images

Co-creator/Executive Producer/Writer Louis C.K. of 'Better Things' speaks onstage during the FX portion of the 2017 Summer TCA Tour. FX has ended its relationship since the comedian admitted to sexual misconduct with multiple women.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Hours after admitting to sexual misconduct with multiple women, Louis C.K. is officially out at FX Networks.

Deadline reported that the network and FX Productions issued a statement on the matter.

“Today, FX Networks and FX Productions are ending our association with Louis C.K. We are cancelling the overall deal between FX Productions and his production company, Pig Newton. He will no longer serve as executive producer or receive compensation on any of the four shows we were producing with him – ‘Better Things,’ ‘Baskets,’ ‘One Mississippi’ and ‘The Cops.’ “Louis has now confirmed the truth of the reports relating to the five women victimized by his misconduct, which we were unaware of previously. As far as we know, his behavior over the past 8 years on all five series he has produced for FX Networks and/or FX Productions has been professional. However, now is not the time for him to make television shows. Now is the time for him to honestly address the women who have come forth to speak about their painful experiences, a process which he began today with his public statement. “FX Networks and FX Productions remain committed to doing everything we can to ensure that all people work in an environment that is safe, respectful and fair, and we will continue our review of all of these productions to ensure that was and is the case.”

In a Thursday story from The New York Times, five women said they had interactions with the 50-year-old actor in which he exposed himself to them.

FX and FX Productions have worked with Louis C.K. on “Baskets,” “Louie,” “Better Things,” “One Mississippi” and the upcoming series“The Cops,” according to The A.V. Club.

The statement comes after FX said it had not gotten any allegations about sexual misconduct by Louis C.K. related to any of its projects with the actor. It also said it was reviewing the matter.

Netflix had already cut ties with Louis C.K. earlier Friday, before the actor’s admission.

After saying the allegations made by five women in The Times were true, Louis C.K. also apologized to members of the cast and crew on productions he’s been a part of.

“I’d be remiss to exclude the hurt that I’ve brought on people who I work with and have worked with whose professional and personal lives have been impacted by all of this,” he said.

The dismissal from FX is just the latest fallout for the actor. His publicist, Lewis Kay, said on Twitter that he no longer represents Louis C.K. and his management company, 3 Arts Management, has also let him go.

As of today, I no longer represent Louis C.K. — Lewis Kay (@lewiskay) November 10, 2017

“We have terminated our relationship with Louis C.K.,” 3 Arts Management said in a statement, according to Variety. “We are committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for our staff, clients and the community at large. We are doing a full internal review regarding this situation and are taking additional steps to strengthen our processes and procedures while engaging with our staff to address any concerns about harassment or abuse of power. This behavior is totally unacceptable in all circumstances and must be confronted and addressed.”