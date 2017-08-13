Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 13, 2017

Country singer Thomas Rhett, wife Lauren welcome baby girl after adopting a daughter

Comments
Musician Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins welcomed their second Daughter Aug. 12.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT
Musician Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins welcomed their second Daughter Aug. 12.

Related

Singer Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren celebrate pregnancy, adoption of new baby
Singer Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren celebrate pregnancy, adoption of new baby

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Country singer Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Atkins, welcomed their second daughter Saturday, People reported.

>> Read more trending news

“Our baby girl is here,” Atkins said on Instagram Sunday. “Sweet Ada James Akins came into the world at 10:28 last night after almost 36 hours of labor (only Jesus got me through that-& she is sooo worth it). She weighs 7 pounds 3 ounces and is so stinking cute I just can't take it! We are all doing well now, just resting. Thank y'all for your prayers-she is a miracle and God is so good. Thomas Rhett and I are so I love with her.”

Ada joins sister Willa Gray, who Atkins said is “so excited to finally have a baby sister.”

Willa, 21 months, was adopted by Rhett and Atkins from Uganda in May.

Related: Singer Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren celebrate pregnancy, adoption of new baby

Rhett also shared the news on his own Instagram page.

“It was truly the most amazing thing I have ever experienced,” Rhett said of the birth. “I can't believe that we have two daughters!! My wife @laur_akins labored almost 36 hours. She is by far the strongest human being I have ever met and I have a new found respect for moms around the world. We are so excited that Willa Gray has a baby sister! Thank you Lord and everyone for the prayers.”

The singer and his wife announced they were expecting two babies in February, adopting one from Africa and expecting another biologically. 

“Our hearts are exploding with happiness for y’all to meet our new baby who we are bringing home from Africa soon who is also going to have a little brother or sister because, SURPRISE! There’s a sweet baby in my belly, too,” Atkins said in an Instagram post at the time.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation