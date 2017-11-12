Country rocker Brantley Gilbert, wife Amber welcome son in Athens, Ga.

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Country rocker Brantley Gilbert performs during his The Devil Don't Sleep Tour at DTE Energy Music Theater on August 13, 2017 in Clarkston, Michigan.

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Country rocker Brantley Gilbert and his wife, Amber, welcomed their son into the world Saturday in Athens, Georgia.

Barrett Hardy-Clay Gilbert made his debut at Piedmont Hospital about a week early, weighing in at 6 pounds, 7 ounces, according to People magazine.

“Honestly, I’m just speechless,” Gilbert told People.

“Amber and I are just so thankful and blessed to have this beautiful little boy,” he said.

“It’s even more than I could’ve ever imagined,” Gilbert said.

Baby Barrett’s middle name, the hyphenated Hardy-Clay, comes from each parent’s family. Hardy comes from Amber’s father’s side and Clay from Gilbert’s side, according to People.