By Tammy Ragusa, Rare.us

The country music community is mourning the passing of legendary producer, musician and songwriter Joe Walker Jr., who passed away earlier this week at the age of 64.

According to CMT, Walker had been in poor health for some time. The native Texan was in Kerrville at the time of his passing in the early morning hours of July 25..

As a producer, Walker worked on projects for artists from the early 2000s, including Travis Tritt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Bryan White, Pam Tillis and the late Mindy McCready.

His songwriting earned him cuts with popular stars like Trisha Yearwood, Jerrod Niemann, Tanya Tucker and Billy Currington.

He was also a gifted guitar picker who played with some of country’s icons, including Randy Travis, Glen Campbell, Merle Haggard and Crystal Gayle.

A devastated Travis Tritt shared his heartbreak on social media.

Billy Joe Walker Jr. coproduced or played guitar on nearly every album I've ever done since the early 90's. Moreover, he was my friend. RIP pic.twitter.com/3s2KiQUY0l — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) July 25, 2017

I'm so devastated to learn that my long time producer, Billy Joe Walker Jr. passed away this morning. Such a brilliant talent gone too soon! pic.twitter.com/OC7u6smokI — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) July 25, 2017

Bryan White, who credits Billy Joe with helping launch his career, also expressed his grief on Twitter.