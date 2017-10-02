Now Playing
Breaking News

Tom Petty Dead at 66

Posted: October 02, 2017

Condition of rock musician Tom Petty unclear after LAPD error

Singer Tom Petty performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Tom Petty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Singer Tom Petty performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Tom Petty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

Musician Tom Petty was rushed the the hospital Sunday after going into full cardiac arrest, TMZ reported Monday. The site said the 66-year-old singer was found unconscious. 

