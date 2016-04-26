Now Playing
Posted: July 17, 2017

Comedians Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti welcome first child

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: Actor Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti have welcomed a baby boy, according to reports.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: Actor Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti have welcomed a baby boy, according to reports.

By Alex Carrigan, Rare.us

Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti are now the parents of a baby boy. The comedians welcomed their son July 1, according to Us Weekly

E! News reported that the baby’s name is Beaumont Gino Peele.

Peretti revealed her pregnancy in January with an Instagram post in which she wrote “beyonce schmonce,” as Beyonce’s pregnancy was announced around the same time.

beyonce schmonce

A post shared by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity) on

The couple has been together since 2012. They got married in secret in 2016 after announcing their engagement in 2015.

“Eloped a bit ago our only witness was this lil guy,” Peretti wrote on Instagram.

❤️eloped a bit ago🌺❤our only witness was this lil guy️ 🐃

A post shared by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity) on

Congrats to the couple!

