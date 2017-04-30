Now Playing
Posted: May 02, 2017

Colin Kaepernick gives parolees a makeover with suit donation

Comments
Former San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick, pictured here on the gridiron in 2015, is delivering on a vow to give away $1 million to causes that encourage social justice.
Icon Sports Wire/Corbis via Getty Images
Former San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick, pictured here on the gridiron in 2015, is delivering on a vow to give away $1 million to causes that encourage social justice.

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is continuing to make good on a pledge to give away $1 million to causes that encourage social justice by donating dozens of custom-made suits outside a New York parole office.

In his latest charitable effort, Kaepernick and Kevin Livingston, of 100 Suits for 100 Men, are pictured in an Instagram post last weekend giving away the clothing outside a Queens parole office. 

The organization works to reduce recidivism rates by helping ex-cons develop the skills and the appearance to land a new job and create a new life outside of prison.

Kaepernick, a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, drew national attention, and the ire of many, by refusing to stand for the national anthem during the 2016 season in a protest over the treatment of minorities in the US.

He’s been busy in the off-season giving money away to causes and programs that work to make communities better, including a $50,000 donation to Meals on Wheels and funding for a plane that delivered supplies to Somalia, according to USA Today.

