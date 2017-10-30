Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera is performing a tribute to Whitney Houston and the 25th anniversary of "The Bodyguard" at the 2017 AMAs.

Christina Aguilera is performing at the 2017 American Music Awards in a tribute to the late icon Whitney Houston and her music in the 1992 film “The Bodyguard.”

Billboard reported that ABC and Dick Clark Productions made the announcement Monday. The performance will be a 25th anniversary tribute.

“Whitney herself stated in 2001 that Christina Aguilera sang the best version of her song ‘Run to You,’” a Whitney Houston estate representative said in a statement. “It is with great appreciation and honor that she is returning to participate on the American Music Awards for a special tribute honoring the 25th anniversary of ‘The Bodyguard.’ Whitney said that Christina is, without a doubt, one of the best voices she enjoyed in this generation of music.”

Houston gave that compliment after Aguilera performed “Run To You” at the 2001 BET Awards, where Houston was honored with a lifetime achievement award. “You are one that I truly enjoy in today’s music,” Houston told Aguilera. “You’ve done the best rendition of ‘Run To You’ besides myself.”

“I am honored and humbled to be asked to participate in such a special tribute of a timeless soundtrack that has been a huge inspiration not only in my own personal life and career, but to countless aspiring singers -- touching music lovers worldwide and influencing the history of music itself,” Aguilera said in a statement. “To be honoring the one and only, Whitney Houston, is a blessing and I am grateful to celebrate the spirit of her songs and legend that lives on. I feel eternally fortunate to have personally met her on and off the stage. My deep appreciation for her kindness to me while coming up in the business -- her graciousness, generosity, humanity and beauty -- lived up to everything I could have hoped for in meeting my idol and will forever be cherished in my memory of her.”

Aguilera was set to perform “I Have Nothing” with a hologram of Houston for the finale of “The Voice” in 2016, but Houston’s estate pulled the performance after footage leaked.

“Holograms are new technology that take time to perfect, and we believe with artists of this iconic caliber, it must be perfect,” Pat Houston, executor of the estate, said in a statement to “Entertainment Tonight” at the time. “Whitney’s legacy and her devoted fans deserve perfection. After closely viewing the performance, we decided the hologram was not ready to air. We have much respect and appreciation for Christina, and she was absolutely flawless.”

Fans of both artists will be able to see Aguilera perfom to honor Houston at the AMAs on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. on ABC.