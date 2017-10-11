Chip, Joanna Gaines reveal why they’re calling it quits on Fixer Upper

Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

‘Fixer Upper’ stars Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines attended an event in New York in 2016 to discuss their new book "The Magnolia Story."

By Rare.us

Chip and Joanna Gaines are ready to talk about why they decided to end their hit reality TV show “Fixer Upper.”

>> Read more trending news

The couple sat down with People for a new interview following the announcement that they were going to end the show after season 5.

“We gave everything we had to this show, the beautiful homes and those sweet families, but this just felt like the right time to catch our breath for a bit,” Joanna told the publication.

Chip and Joanna Gaines tell People magazine why they're bringing "Fixer Upper" to an end. https://t.co/pxmXEHX8Xn pic.twitter.com/eCDh3AteMI — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) October 11, 2017

“Fixer Upper” quickly became HGTV’s most popular program after its debut in 2013. The series helped launch the Gaines’ Magnolia businesses, which include real estate, wallpaper and furniture lines, luxury vacation rentals, a line with Target and an upcoming restaurant.

>> Related: Chip and Joanna Gaines fire back at rumors “Fixer Upper” is ending due to security issues

The booming businesses caused more work, responsibility and stress for the couple. That and the needs of their children started to weigh on them.

Soon after they announced the end of the show, rumors of marital strife started swirling, but the Gaineses laughed it off and insisted their marriage is stronger than ever.

HGTV stars Chip & Joanna Gaines on the real reason they’re leaving #FixerUpper and why family always comes first: https://t.co/6Xn6LH3wrf pic.twitter.com/0MP8huxrc8 — People (@people) October 11, 2017

“We would rather stop here, where we still feel we’re in a really good place,” Chip Gaines said.

Now that the show is coming to a close, the couple is looking forward to spending more time with their kids and expanding their Magnolia company.

“We really want to focus on this break and take a step back to let this all soak in,” Joanna Gaines said.

>> Related: Chip, Joanna Gaines announce last season of 'Fixer Upper'

“Regardless of what the future holds, we are hopeful for what God has for us and our family in this next season.”