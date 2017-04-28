Chip Gaines of HGTV's 'Fixer Upper' sued by former business partners

Laura Cavanaugh/WireImage

By Betsi Flores, Rare.us

“Fixer Upper” couple Chip and Joanna Gaines have made a name brand for themselves on their HGTV program in which they renovate old homes and redecorate them. But two old business partners of Chip’s have filed a suit against him alleging fraud.

According to documents, Chip Gaines bought out John L. Lewis and Richard L. Clark, two former owners, of their realty company, Magnolia Real Estate Company, days before their show “Fixer Upper” was picked up of by HGTV, KWTX reported. The show makes many references to ventures featuring the word “magnolia.”

The 24-page suit was filed Wednesday at the state district court in Waco, Texas.

“Lewis and Clark were equal partners with Gaines in founding the Magnolia Real Estate Company in 2007,” KWTX reported.

Gaines bought each partners’ share for $2,500.

“With this insider information in hand, Chip Gaines convinced plaintiffs to sell their membership interests in Magnolia Realty quickly to him before a public announcement that ‘Fixer Upper’ was picked up by HGTV,” the suite claims.

Since the launch of the show, the Magnolia name has been integrated into nearly all of their projects, including a magazine titled “The Magnolia Journal” and Magnolia House, a bed and breakfast.

“We are confident that these claims will be found to be meritless, and it is disappointing to see people try to take advantage of the hard work and success of Chip and Joanna Gaines,” Gaines’ attorney told Fox News.

