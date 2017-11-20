Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Charlie Rose attends The Paley Center for Media Presents: The News is Back: CBS This Morning And The Morning Landscape on November 1, 2017 in New York City.

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CBS News and PBS have suspended award-winning journalist Charlie Rose after allegations from eight women that the longtime talk show host and host of “CBS This Morning” sexually harassed them dating back to the 1990s until 2011, according to the Washington Post.

“Charlie Rose is suspended immediately while we look into this matter. These allegations are extremely disturbing and we take them very seriously,” a CBS spokesperson said in a written statement, the Post reported.

CBS suspends Charlie Rose after Washington Post story reveals long history of troubling behavior with women who worked for him. — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) November 20, 2017

Charlie Rose suspended from CBS News, and PBS and Bloomberg suspend his show, after Post report of sexual harassment allegations https://t.co/xiT760CBbJ — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 20, 2017

Rose, 75, made unwanted sexual advances and allegedly groped women who worked on his show “Charlie Rose The Week,” which aired on PBS, but was produced by an independent company, and Bloomberg TV. He’s also accused of appearing naked in front of some of the women.

Both PBS and Bloomberg have pulled his show.

“PBS was shocked to learn today of these deeply disturbing allegations. We are immediately suspending distribution of ‘Charlie Rose,'” a PBS spokesperson said in a statement, according to the Huffington Post.

“PBS does not fund this nightly program or supervise its production, but we expect our producers to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect.”

And here's Bloomberg (which also broadcasts "Charlie Rose"): "We are deeply disturbed to learn of these allegations and are immediately suspending the show from airing on Bloomberg TV." — John Koblin (@koblin) November 20, 2017

The women involved in the accusations against Rose ranged in age from 21 to 37 at the time of the alleged incidents.

Rose issued an apology on Twitter, calling his behavior “inappropriate .”

“I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken,” he said.

My statement in full. pic.twitter.com/3kvFrqF2dT — Charlie Rose (@charlierose) November 20, 2017

Rose is the latest in a string of powerful men publicly accused of inappropriate behavior toward women over the past three decades, beginning last month with rape accusations and sexual harassment allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Also on Monday, New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush was suspended after a report that he behaved inappropriately with female journalists.