Celebrities react to death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The death of Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington has shocked fans and celebrities, and many are reacting on social media.

>> Read more trending news

Bennington died of a suicide at age 41, according to the Los Angeles County coroner.

The musician was on tour with his group promoting its latest album, “One More Light.”

“Chester Bennington was an artist of extraordinary talent and charisma, and a human being with a huge heart and a caring soul. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family, his band-mates and his many friends,” Warner Bros. Records CEO and Chairman Cameron Stang said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.

Related: Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington dead of suicide

Bennington’s bandmates, past collaborators and other celebrities expressed thoughts and condolences about his death on social media.