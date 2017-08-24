‘Cash Me Outside’ troubled teen now rapping under name ‘Bhad Bhabie’

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Troubled Florida teenager Danielle Bregoli, who first gained fame for her “Cash Me Outside” catchphrase, is branching into rap. How bow dah?

The 14-year-old from Boynton Beach announced the release of her first single on Instagram on Friday, boasting, “Now da whole game scared,” and adding a link on her account to a 30-second sample of the song called “These Heaux.”

Bregoli goes by the stage name “Bhad Bhabie,” which has been her Instagram account name since her catchphrase caught fire.

A warning here that the new song, whose title is predictably pronounced “hoes,” contains graphic lyrics and language.

Bregoli was scheduled to appear in Fort Lauderdale as part of her “summer tour,” but that performance in July, which was expected to include the teen lip-syncing and rapping to songs, and a live Q & A with the audience, was canceled.

The teen was sentenced to five years probation last month, until she’s 19-years-old, after pleading guilty to juvenile charges stemming from four separate arrests, the most recent of which happened in April.

She was found in a car with marijuana, according to the state attorney’s office.

“I was with a friend I shouldn’t have been with, a friend from my past … ” Bregoli said. “I regret it very much.”

On three separate occasions last year, Bregoli allegedly stole her mother’s purse, stole her mother’s car and called the police to falsely report that her mother had been using heroin, officials with the state attorney’s office said.

Two additional charges were dismissed by the state attorney’s office in June.

Shelby Lin Erdman contributed to this report.