Posted: July 28, 2017

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau makes cover of Rolling Stone

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left) met with President Donald Trump (r) during the G20 summit earlier this month.
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left) met with President Donald Trump (r) during the G20 summit earlier this month.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau graced the cover of Rolling Stone this week, and the pop culture magazine put forth a provocative question in its headline: “Why Can’t He Be Our President?”

Trudeau is pictured with his sleeves rolled up and his jacket slung over his shoulder. 

The prime minister is among other world leaders to make the cover of Rolling Stone, including former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, MSN reported.

In an article published online Wednesday, writer Stephen Rodrick contrasted Trudeau’s style with that of President Donald Trump, comparing the two politicians’ views on health care, the environment and marijuana.

Trudeau told Rodrick that while he disagreed with Trump “on a whole bunch,” they still have “a constructive working relationship.”

