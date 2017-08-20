Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 21, 2017

Britney Spears proves she really can sing with impromptu live song at Vegas show

Comments
Pop star Britney Spears performs at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on February 26, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
Denise Truscello/BSLV/Getty Images for Brandcasting, I
Pop star Britney Spears performs at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on February 26, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

Pop star Britney Spears is tired of all the criticism over lip-syncing during her live Las Vegas shows.

>> Read more trending news

Spears set the record straight over the weekend, singing the southern classic “Something to Talk About” live onstage with a band accompanying her.

After telling the audience she’d been thinking about it for sometime, she explained why she decided to belt one out.

A post shared by Joey Monroe (@joeymonroe) on

“I’ve never really spoken about it, you know, and I’m a Southern girl, I’m from Louisiana, I’m from the South,” she said.

“And I have to keep it real, so I just want to make sure I keep having you (expletive) something to talk about, okay?”

>> Related: Britney Spears shows off abs, does a split in new social media post

She was referring to the media there and the bad press coverage of her over the years.

Spears then launched into a live cover of Bonnie Raitt’s award-winning song “Something to Talk About.”

>> Related Britney Spears’ backup dancers spring into action when guy bum-rushed the stage at her Vegas showcase

Her impromptu performance comes nearly two months after she publicly defended herself against lip-syncing rumors.

“A lot of people think that I don’t do live. … It really pisses me off, because I am busting my (expletive) out there and singing at the same time, and nobody ever really gives me credit for it.”

>> Related: Flight attendants recreate Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ video

Spears’ live rendition of “Something to Talk About” is below, but a warning about graphic language before the song.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation