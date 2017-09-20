Britney Spears posts photo with Mariah Carey, exciting fans of both

Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Britney Spears posed for a photo with Mariah Carey at a dinner party and shared the snap on Twitter, to fans' excitement.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

At a recent dinner party, the two pop icons posed for a photo together at a party, leaving their fan bases begging for a musical collaboration.

According to a Wednesday tweet, Britney Spears and Mariah Carey ran into each other at a dinner party.

“You never know who you’re going to meet at dinner parties!!” Spears captioned the photo. “Great night! So much fun, thank you Cade!”

You never know who you’re going to meet at dinner parties!! 🎉 Great night! So much fun, thank you Cade! 🍃🍃 pic.twitter.com/jFR4pzwmwZ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 20, 2017

Billboard reported that Spears is likely referring to Cade Hudson, who has been a long time friend of Spears and works as a publicist.

Dressed in a black dress with lace details, Spears leans into Carey, who is turned slightly to the side in a low-cut black outfit.

Fans flooded the post with tweets asking if Carey and Spears would be working on new music together and otherwise expressing excitement that two of their favorite artists were in a photo together.

