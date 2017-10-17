Bow Wow corrects those who joke on him for Death Row tweet

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Katana Chicago/Getty Images for Katana Chicago

Bow Wow was joked about for tweeting a fan-made image of himself among Death Row artists, but he has been involved in the label as a kid.

Bow Wow is correcting some fans and followers who were quick to criticize him for a tweet he posted Tuesday.

XXL Mag reported that the former kid rapper, who goes by Shad Moss, tweeted a photo of himself among iconic rappers Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, Tupac and others who were signed to the former label Death Row Records.

The image appears to be a Photoshopped version of Vibe magazine’s iconic 1996 Death Row cover.

Where it all started ... pic.twitter.com/GmyRNaA6a2 — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) October 16, 2017

One Twitter user quoted the original tweet saying, “Inaccurate. Where's Biggie?”

In response, Bow replied that he had been on Death Row since he was 6. He posted the picture after a fan sent it to him.

“(I)t brought back memories. Big was on bad boy (sic) my bros,” he tweeted.

I was on death row at 6. This was the label roster. A fan sent me the pic it brought back memories. Big was on bad boy my bros. https://t.co/iNt7wFFI6V — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) October 16, 2017

Bow is right. The Notorious B.I.G. was signed to Bad Boy Records, now Bad Boy Entertainment, on the East Coast. It was founded by Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs, who produces records for many of the artists on the roster.

“Fan sent me the pic its not the original from VIBE,” he further clarified.

For further proof, the TV host tweeted photos of him with Snoop and Dre in 1993 and a screenshot of his appearance in Snoop’s “Gin & Juice” music video that same year.

The Source reported that, although Moss has never been officially signed to Death Row, he became connected to the label when Dre and Snoop made a stop at Moss’ hometown of Columbus, Ohio, during their The Chronic Tour in 1993. The tour manager asked if anyone wanted to come onstage, and Moss was hoisted up by his mother and her boyfriend. His freestyle impressed Snoop and and at 5 years old, he opened the tour for Snoop. He was even heard on skits on Snoop’s explicit “Doggystyle” album.

According to the publication, Bow Wow was supposed to record an album with Death Row, but label discussions fell through and by 1998, Snoop left the label. Bow Wow was introduced to Jermaine Dupri and his rap career soared.

As much as Bow Wow may be joked about for flexing on social media, this time, he was right.