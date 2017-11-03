Beyonce pays homage to Lil’ Kim for Halloween

Greg Doherty/Getty Images, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Beyonce (left) dressed as Lil' Kim for Halloween.

Days after Halloween, Beyonce has shared photos of her costume.

In a series of photos posted to her official website, the singer shows appreciation for Lil’ Kim in the form of five outfit changes inspired by the Queen Bee’s iconic and daring fashion looks.

“Hip hop would not be the same without our original Queen Bee,” a text image at the start of the photo series says on her website.

The first look, taken at Beyonce’s best friend and former Destiny’s Child groupmate Kelly Rowland’s Halloween party, is a nod to Kim’s appearance in Missy Elliott’s “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” music video. The 1997 look features Kim with black hair, a white button-down tied at the waist, Chanel suspenders, Chanel sunglasses and red pants.

In a matching costume, Beyonce’s husband Jay-Z wore a red leather jacket, a heavy gold chain, white T-shirt, light wash jeans and a cane as The Notorious B.I.G. Lil’ Kim tweeted approval for all Beyonce’s costume changes and Jay’s pose as Biggie.

“This is so adorable and it’s even cuter because Jay-Z and Biggie were friends and he has his mannerisms down pat,” Kim tweeted.

Beyonce changed into a blue Chanel-watermarked wig and low-cut top, much like Kim’s look photographed in Manhattan File Magazine in 2001. “Lorrrrrddd, my wig is all the way in China!!! SLAYED You did that B!” the female MC tweeted.

Other tributes looks include Kim’s nude and fur red carpet look at the 1999 Source Awards, Kim’s blonde bob, blue fur coat and blue silk nightie for a 2000 magazine shoot, and Kim’s neon green shades, fur sleeves, matching bikini and shades worn on Puff Daddy’s 1997 No Way Out Tour. She also matched Kim’s accessories with a black fishnet onesie and platinum blonde wig.

“I’m speechless and honored,” Kim tweeted.

“Every single detail is on point,” Kim said in a later post. “I love you to pieces Bey.”