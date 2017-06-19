Beyonce leads Adele, Taylor Swift as richest woman in music

Beyonce Five Fast Facts

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Beyonce has replaced Taylor Swift on Forbes’ annual list of the world’s richest women in music.

Despite Swift’s record-breaking year, Beyonce is still reaping the benefits of a wildly successful 2016, according to figures pulled by Forbes for its World's Highest-Paid Women In Music list.

The publication looked at pretax income for musicians from June 1, 2016 to June 1, 2017. The list was compiled using data from the RIAA, Pollstar, Nielsen SoundScan and interviews with industry insiders.

Bringing in $105 million pretax, Beyonce’s earnings largely came from her sixth solo No. 1 album, “Lemonade,” and it’s accompanying Formation World Tour. The tour grossed $250 million.

Second on the list is Adele, whose tour helped her earn $69 million. Taylor Swift is No. 3, earning $44 million. Behind her is Celine Dion at $42 million. Most of her income came from her Las Vegas residency. A newer Vegas residency holder, Jennifer Lopez, comes in at No. 5 on the list. Lopez has earned $38 million from her show and role as a judge and producer on the reality TV competition, “World of Dance.”

Others on the list include Britney Spears, whose ranking largely comes from her own Vegas residency, and Rihanna, whose successful Fenty Beauty line and role as Puma’s creative director has made her millions.

The top ten in Forbes’ list of the world’s highest paid women in music can be read below.

10. Barbra Streisand ($30 million)

9. Katy Perry ($33 million)

8. Britney Spears ($34 million)

7. Rihanna ($36 million)

6. Dolly Parton ($37 million)

5. Jennifer Lopez ($38 million)

4. Celine Dion ($42 million)

3. Taylor Swift ($44 million)

2. Adele ($69 million)

1. Beyonce ($105 million)