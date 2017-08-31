Beyonce launches BeyGOOD Houston to assist in Harvey relief efforts 

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Days after announcing she would be helping her hometown with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, Beyonce’s BeyGOOD Foundation has shared how the BeyHive and others can contribute.

“I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can,” Beyonce, a Houston native, said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle Monday.

The BeyGOOD team has headed to Houston to partner with not only Ramsus, but his not for profit corporation Bread of Life, which he founded with his wife Juanita in 1992.

BeyGOOD is also partnering with the charity Greater Houston Community Foundation. Both organizations have been assisting with those who have been displaced as Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday.

According to the BeyGOOD Houston website, donations to both groups “will help in long-term revitalization and aid in purchasing immediate needs.” Cots, blankets, pillows, diapers, baby formula, baby wipes, feminine products and wheelchairs are among the items that donations will go toward.

Donations can be made through the BeyGOOD Houston page, BreadOfLifeInc.org or GHCF.org.