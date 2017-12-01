Beyonce joins Ed Sheeran on ‘Perfect’ duet

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran (L) and Beyonce teamed up for a duet version of Sheeran's song "Perfect."

Ed Sheeran has paired up with Beyonce for a duet version of “Perfect,” a single from Sheeran’s album “Divide.”

The original single was all Sheeran and released in September. This time, he sings the first verse and chorus of the guitar-backed song, and Beyonce sings on the second verse.

Variety reported that this is the third collaboration for the musicians. In 2015, the two first came together with Gary Clark Jr. for a tribute to Stevie Wonder on the televised Grammy special “Songs in the Key of Life – An All-Star Salute.” They also did an acoustic version of Beyonce’s song “Drunk In Love” at Global Citizen Festival that same year.

Sheeran said the new collaboration came from his idea of asking Beyonce to the song just to see if she would say yes.

“I just wanted to see what would happen,” Sheeran told News Corp Australia. “I can’t believe it, to be honest.”

The two worked on the song in person at a studio in New York with few others around.

“It’s a really weird thing, it was just me and her and an engineer, which was very cool,” he said. “To be one-on-one with someone you respect that much and be able to craft the song the way you envision without input from anybody else ... that’s rare.”

Listen to the official audio from the song below.