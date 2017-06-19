Now Playing
Posted: September 28, 2017

Beyonce donates proceeds from song to hurricane relief

Beyonce Five Fast Facts

Beyonce donates proceeds from song to hurricane relief
Beyonce has announced she is donating proceeds from a song to relief in Puerto Rico, Mexico and Caribbean.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Beyonce is using her talent to assist with relief efforts for Mexico, Puerto Rico, and other Caribbean islands affected by earthquakes and hurricanes.

In three Thursday Instagram posts, the singer posted a series of photos with audio of her singing a new song called “Mi Gente.”

Originally by J. Balvin and Willy William and released in June, the version with Beyonce’s feature is a new addition. The singer said she is donating her paycheck for the gig to others.

“I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands,” the post said.

Beyonce has previously visited her hometown of Houston with her BeyGOOD Foundation and has made donations to Bread of Life, Inc., and the Greater Houston Community Foundation. She also sponsored a luncheon for hurricane survivors and served food to community members.

Listen to the song on Beyonce.com or YouTube.

